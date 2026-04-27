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    Flight Line Night Operations [Image 8 of 14]

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    Flight Line Night Operations

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin 

    366th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force airman, a crew chief assigned to the 391st Fighter Generation Squadron, talks to the pilot of an F-15E Strike Eagle at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 30, 2026. Through detailed pre-flight checks, crew chiefs ensure F-15’s are ready to launch at a moment’s notice, enabling the strategic airpower needed to deter threats and protect U.S. and allied personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 12:05
    Photo ID: 9665653
    VIRIN: 260501-F-PO088-1059
    Resolution: 5461x3633
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Line Night Operations [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    F-15E Strike Eagle
    pre-flight inspection
    aircraft maintainer
    crew chief
    flight line

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