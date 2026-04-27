A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle prepares to launch during night flying operations at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 30, 2026. Night flying trains and prepares aircrew to safely execute missions across a range of visibility and weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 12:05
|Photo ID:
|9665686
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-PO088-1104
|Resolution:
|5734x3815
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flight Line Night Operations [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.