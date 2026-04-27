Flight Line Night Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 389th Fighter Squadron takes off at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 30, 2026. The F-15 is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)