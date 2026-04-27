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    Flight Line Night Operations [Image 11 of 14]

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    Flight Line Night Operations

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin 

    366th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elijah Aguilar, a crew chief assigned to the 389th Fighter Generation Squadron, oversees flight line operations at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 30, 2026. Crew chiefs are vital members of the team that sustains the projection of strategic airpower, which is essential for deterring adversaries and defending U.S. personnel and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 12:05
    Photo ID: 9665680
    VIRIN: 260501-F-PO088-1086
    Resolution: 3219x4024
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Line Night Operations [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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