Flight Line Night Operations

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elijah Aguilar, a crew chief assigned to the 389th Fighter Generation Squadron, oversees flight line operations at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 30, 2026. Crew chiefs are vital members of the team that sustains the projection of strategic airpower, which is essential for deterring adversaries and defending U.S. personnel and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)