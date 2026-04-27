Flight Line Night Operations

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lester Lopez-Colon, a crew chief assigned to the 389th Fighter Generation Squadron, prepares to launch an F-15E Strike Eagle at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 30, 2026. Through detailed pre-flight checks, crew chiefs ensure F-15’s are ready to launch at a moment’s notice, enabling the strategic airpower needed to deter threats and protect U.S. and allied personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)