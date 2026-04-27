U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lester Lopez-Colon, a crew chief assigned to the 389th Fighter Generation Squadron, prepares to launch an F-15E Strike Eagle at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 30, 2026. Through detailed pre-flight checks, crew chiefs ensure F-15’s are ready to launch at a moment’s notice, enabling the strategic airpower needed to deter threats and protect U.S. and allied personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 12:05
|Photo ID:
|9665665
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-PO088-1064
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flight Line Night Operations [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.