Flight Line Night Operations

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A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle is towed across the flight line during night operations at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 30, 2026. Aircraft maintenance works around the clock to ensure that aircraft are ready to safely execute missions across a range of visibility and weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)