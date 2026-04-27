A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle is towed across the flight line during night operations at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 30, 2026. Aircraft maintenance works around the clock to ensure that aircraft are ready to safely execute missions across a range of visibility and weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 12:05
|Photo ID:
|9665623
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-PO088-1023
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flight Line Night Operations [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.