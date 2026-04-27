A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle prepares to launch at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 30, 2026. Night flying trains and prepares aircrew to safely execute missions across a range of visibility and weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 12:05
|Photo ID:
|9665674
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-PO088-1079
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flight Line Night Operations [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.