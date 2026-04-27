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    F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower [Image 6 of 8]

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    F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron,Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, takes off from the flight line at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2026. Rotational units deploy to Kadena to sustain a ready, credible airpower presence in the Indo-Pacific and respond rapidly when needed, while strengthening integration with allies and reinforcing deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 00:06
    Photo ID: 9664380
    VIRIN: 260505-F-LF796-1175
    Resolution: 3108x2068
    Size: 330.73 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Nathaniel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower
    F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower
    F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower
    F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower
    F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower
    F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower
    F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower
    F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower

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    F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower

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    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    18th Wing
    PACAF
    USPACOM
    Kadena Air Base

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