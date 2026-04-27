F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower

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A U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron,Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, takes off from the flight line at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2026. Rotational units deploy to Kadena to sustain a ready, credible airpower presence in the Indo-Pacific and respond rapidly when needed, while strengthening integration with allies and reinforcing deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)