F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower

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A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, takes off at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2026. Rotational fighter deployments sustain a ready and credible airpower presence in the Indo-Pacific while reinforcing deterrence and interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)