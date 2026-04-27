U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptors assigned to the 27th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, sit on the flight line at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2026. The aircraft’s presence enhances regional security and demonstrates the U.S. Air Force’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 00:06
|Photo ID:
|9664374
|VIRIN:
|260505-F-BX574-1019
|Resolution:
|5233x2944
|Size:
|4.47 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Francisco Huerta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower
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