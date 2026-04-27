F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower

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U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptors assigned to the 27th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, sit on the flight line at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2026. The aircraft’s presence enhances regional security and demonstrates the U.S. Air Force’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)