F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower

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U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptors assigned to the 27th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, sit parked on the flight line at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2026. U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 27th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron line the flight line at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2026. The presence of fifth-generation aircraft enhances operational readiness and strengthens integrated airpower capabilities in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)