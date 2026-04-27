U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptors assigned to the 27th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, sit parked on the flight line at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2026. U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 27th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron line the flight line at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2026. The presence of fifth-generation aircraft enhances operational readiness and strengthens integrated airpower capabilities in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 00:06
|Photo ID:
|9664373
|VIRIN:
|260505-F-BX574-1018
|Resolution:
|5945x3344
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|2
This work, F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Francisco Huerta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower
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