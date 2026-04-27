A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 27th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, sits on the flight line at Kadena Air Base, Japan May 5, 2025. The deployment of advanced fighter aircraft to Kadena reinforces the U.S. lasting commitment to the defense of allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 00:06
|Photo ID:
|9664377
|VIRIN:
|260505-F-XM554-1003
|Resolution:
|5802x3860
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower
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