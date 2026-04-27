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    F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower [Image 7 of 8]

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    F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 27th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, sits on the flight line at Kadena Air Base, Japan May 5, 2025. The deployment of advanced fighter aircraft to Kadena reinforces the U.S. lasting commitment to the defense of allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 00:06
    Photo ID: 9664377
    VIRIN: 260505-F-XM554-1003
    Resolution: 5802x3860
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower
    F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower
    F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower
    F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower
    F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower
    F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower
    F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower
    F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower

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