F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower

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A U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, takes off from the flight line at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2026. Designed for air dominance, the Raptor combines stealth, advanced avionics and unmatched maneuverability to control the battlespace against any threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)