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    F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower [Image 3 of 8]

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    F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, takes off from the flight line at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2026. Designed for air dominance, the Raptor combines stealth, advanced avionics and unmatched maneuverability to control the battlespace against any threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 00:06
    Photo ID: 9664375
    VIRIN: 260505-F-LF796-1081
    Resolution: 5030x2829
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Nathaniel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower
    F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower
    F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower
    F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower
    F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower
    F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower
    F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower
    F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower

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    F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower

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    TAGS

    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    18th Wing
    PACAF
    USPACOM
    Kadena Air Base

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