A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, takes off at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2026. The aircraft’s deployment strengthens fifth-generation fighter capabilities in the Indo-Pacific, enhancing the 18th Wing’s ability to maintain air superiority and respond to regional threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 00:06
|Photo ID:
|9664376
|VIRIN:
|260505-F-LF796-1159
|Resolution:
|4857x3232
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
This work, F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Nathaniel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower
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