F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, takes off at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2026. The aircraft’s deployment strengthens fifth-generation fighter capabilities in the Indo-Pacific, enhancing the 18th Wing’s ability to maintain air superiority and respond to regional threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)