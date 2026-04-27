F-22 Raptors arrive at Kadena, strengthen Indo-Pacific airpower

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A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, sits at Kadena Air Base, Japan May 5, 2025. The deployment of advanced fighter aircraft to Kadena reinforces the U.S. lasting commitment to the defense of allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)