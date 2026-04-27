Balikatan 2026: Lightning Lab

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A U.S. Soldier assigned to 25th Military Police Company, 503rd Military Police Battalion,

25th Infantry Division conducts a lightning lab training with Philippine Army soldiers with

the 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Fort

Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, April 13, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise

between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength

of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment

to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)