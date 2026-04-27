A U.S. Soldier assigned to 25th Military Police Company, 503rd Military Police Battalion,
25th Infantry Division conducts a lightning lab training with Philippine Army soldiers with
the 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Fort
Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, April 13, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise
between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength
of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment
to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 22:09
|Photo ID:
|9664321
|VIRIN:
|260412-A-KA877-3959
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|4.83 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: Lightning Lab [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Christopher Moorehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.