Balikatan 2026: Lightning Lab

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Philippine Army soldiers with the 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division examine a

3D-printed drone frame and its internal wiring during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Fort

Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, April 13, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise

between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength

of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment

to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)