Balikatan 2026: Lightning Lab

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier assigned to 25th Military Police Company, 503rd Military Police Battalion,

25th Infantry Division instructs a Philippine Army soldier with the 54th Infantry Battalion,

5th Infantry Division, during a lightning lab training on how to properly wire a drone as part

of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, April 13, 2026. Balikatan is a

longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S.

military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force,

and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by

Spc. Christopher Moorehead)