Philippine Army soldiers with the 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division closely
examine the structural frame of a drone during a lightning lab training as part of Exercise
Balikatan 2026 Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, April 13, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding
annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that
represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and
demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc.
Christopher Moorehead)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 22:09
|Photo ID:
|9664283
|VIRIN:
|260412-A-KA877-2879
|Resolution:
|3762x2832
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: Lightning Lab [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Christopher Moorehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.