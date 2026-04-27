Balikatan 2026: Lightning Lab

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Philippine Army soldiers with the 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division closely

examine the structural frame of a drone during a lightning lab training as part of Exercise

Balikatan 2026 Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, April 13, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding

annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that

represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and

demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc.

Christopher Moorehead)