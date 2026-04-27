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    Balikatan 2026: Lightning Lab [Image 3 of 10]

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    Balikatan 2026: Lightning Lab

    PHILIPPINES

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead 

    2-27 Infantry, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 25th Military Police Company, 503rd Military Police Battalion,
    25th Infantry Division conduct lightning lab instructional training for Philippine Army
    soldiers with the 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Divisionas part of Exercise Balikatan
    2026 in Fort Magsaysay, April 13, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise
    between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength
    of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment
    to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 22:09
    Photo ID: 9664317
    VIRIN: 260412-A-KA877-2182
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: Lightning Lab [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Christopher Moorehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Philippines
    25th ID
    interoperability
    Balikatan 2026

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