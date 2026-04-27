Balikatan 2026: Lightning Lab

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to 25th Military Police Company, 503rd Military Police Battalion,

25th Infantry Division conduct lightning lab instructional training for Philippine Army

soldiers with the 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Divisionas part of Exercise Balikatan

2026 in Fort Magsaysay, April 13, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise

between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength

of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment

to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)