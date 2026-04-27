Balikatan 2026: Lightning Lab

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Philippine Army soldiers with the 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, carefully

inspect the structural framework of a drone during a lightning lab training as part of

Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, April 13, 2026. Balikatan is a

longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S.

military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force,

and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by

Spc. Christopher Moorehead)