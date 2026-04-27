Balikatan 2026: Lightning Lab

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A Philippine Army soldier with the 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division cleans a tool

in preparation for drone assembly while applying techniques learned from lightning lab

training as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, April 13, 2026.

Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines

and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable

combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)