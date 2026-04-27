U.S. Soldiers assigned to 25th Military Police Company, 503rd Military Police Battalion,
25th Infantry Division conduct a lightning lab training to Philippine Army soldiers with the 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division on the design and production of self-
manufactured drones during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, April 13, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the
Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our
capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and
prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 22:09
|Photo ID:
|9664282
|VIRIN:
|260412-A-KA877-1554
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|3.46 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: Lightning Lab [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Christopher Moorehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.