932nd Development and Training Flight Joins 22nd Air Force Leaders for Mentorship Lunch

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U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Brian R. Jensenius (right), 22nd Air Force command chief, asks the future Air Force Airmen of the 932nd Airlift Wing Development and Training Flight by a show of hands who is leaving for basic training soon, April 11, 2026, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Jensenius highlights the challenges of basic military training and that the D&TF members are more than capable of graduating. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kari Siltz)