U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Frank L. Bradfield III, 22nd Air Force commander, converses with the future airmen of the 932nd Airlift Wing’s Development and Training Flight (D&TF), April 11, 2026, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. D&TF members were able to benefit from their mentorship lunch with their Air Force Reserve Command leadership through face-to-face conversations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kari Siltz)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 13:45
|Photo ID:
|9657695
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-FK467-9644
|Resolution:
|4126x2748
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 932nd Development and Training Flight Joins 22nd Air Force Leaders for Mentorship Lunch [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Kari Siltz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.