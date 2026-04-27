932nd Development and Training Flight Joins 22nd Air Force Leaders for Mentorship Lunch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Frank L. Bradfield III, 22nd Air Force commander, converses with the future airmen of the 932nd Airlift Wing’s Development and Training Flight (D&TF), April 11, 2026, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. D&TF members were able to benefit from their mentorship lunch with their Air Force Reserve Command leadership through face-to-face conversations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kari Siltz)