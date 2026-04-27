932nd Development and Training Flight Joins 22nd Air Force Leaders for Mentorship Lunch

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Frank L. Bradfield III, 22nd Air Force commander, thanks the future Airmen of the 932nd Airlift Wing's Development and Training Flight (D&TF) for their time and expresses his excitement for their success in the Air Force, April 11, 2026, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Bradfield highlights how the D&TF members will go on to shape the future of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kari Siltz)