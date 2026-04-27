932nd Development and Training Flight Joins 22nd Air Force Leaders for Mentorship Lunch

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian R. Jensenius (right), 22nd Air Force command chief, explains the history of the U.S. Army Air Corps roundel represented on his command chief coin to the 932nd Airlift Wing Development and Training Flight (D&TF), April 11, 2026, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Two D&TF members were recognized and coined by Jensenius. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kari Siltz)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 13:45
|Photo ID:
|9657669
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-FK467-5624
|Resolution:
|3476x2315
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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