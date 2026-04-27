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    932nd Development and Training Flight Joins 22nd Air Force Leaders for Mentorship Lunch [Image 5 of 9]

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    932nd Development and Training Flight Joins 22nd Air Force Leaders for Mentorship Lunch

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kari Siltz 

    932nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian R. Jensenius (right), 22nd Air Force command chief, explains the history of the U.S. Army Air Corps roundel represented on his command chief coin to the 932nd Airlift Wing Development and Training Flight (D&TF), April 11, 2026, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Two D&TF members were recognized and coined by Jensenius. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kari Siltz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 13:45
    Photo ID: 9657669
    VIRIN: 260411-F-FK467-5624
    Resolution: 3476x2315
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 932nd Development and Training Flight Joins 22nd Air Force Leaders for Mentorship Lunch [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Kari Siltz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    932nd Development and Training Flight Joins 22nd Air Force Leaders for Mentorship Lunch
    932nd Development and Training Flight Joins 22nd Air Force Leaders for Mentorship Lunch
    932nd Development and Training Flight Joins 22nd Air Force Leaders for Mentorship Lunch
    932nd Development and Training Flight Joins 22nd Air Force Leaders for Mentorship Lunch
    932nd Development and Training Flight Joins 22nd Air Force Leaders for Mentorship Lunch
    932nd Development and Training Flight Joins 22nd Air Force Leaders for Mentorship Lunch
    932nd Development and Training Flight Joins 22nd Air Force Leaders for Mentorship Lunch
    932nd Development and Training Flight Joins 22nd Air Force Leaders for Mentorship Lunch
    932nd Development and Training Flight Joins 22nd Air Force Leaders for Mentorship Lunch

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    22nd Air Force
    developing airmen
    932nd Airlift Wing
    Development and Training Flight
    932 AW
    932 Airlift Wing

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