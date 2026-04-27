932nd Development and Training Flight Joins 22nd Air Force Leaders for Mentorship Lunch

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Frank L. Bradfield III, 22nd Air Force commander, exchanges fist-bumps with the 932nd Development and Training Flight (D&TF) members during the mentorship lunch, April 11, 2026, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The D&TF member’s conversations with 22nd Air Force leadership instills confidence and expands their scope of understanding of the Air Force before they leave for basic training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kari Siltz)