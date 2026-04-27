U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian R. Jensenius, 22nd Air Force command chief, laughs with the future Airmen of the 932nd Airlift Wing's Development and Training Flight (D&TF), April 11, 2026, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Mentorship lunches help shape the scope of understanding of the Air Force for the D&TF members and encourages their confidence in their journey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kari Siltz)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 13:45
|Photo ID:
|9657675
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-FK467-5312
|Resolution:
|2856x1904
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 932nd Development and Training Flight Joins 22nd Air Force Leaders for Mentorship Lunch [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Kari Siltz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.