932nd Development and Training Flight Joins 22nd Air Force Leaders for Mentorship Lunch

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian R. Jensenius, 22nd Air Force command chief, laughs with the future Airmen of the 932nd Airlift Wing's Development and Training Flight (D&TF), April 11, 2026, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Mentorship lunches help shape the scope of understanding of the Air Force for the D&TF members and encourages their confidence in their journey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kari Siltz)