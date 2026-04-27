932nd Development and Training Flight Joins 22nd Air Force Leaders for Mentorship Lunch

Chief Master Sgt. Brian R. Jensenius, 22nd Air Force command chief, coins Jeremiah Seymour, future aerospace medical service, 932nd Aeromedical Staging Squadron, during the mentorship lunch with the 932nd Development and Training Flight (D&TF), April 11, 2026, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Leadership's engagement with the 932nd D&TF members through one-on-one mentorship events help shape the careers and leaders in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kari Siltz)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 13:45
|Photo ID:
|9657664
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-FK467-3109
|Resolution:
|1853x2782
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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