932nd Development and Training Flight Joins 22nd Air Force Leaders for Mentorship Lunch

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian R. Jensenius (right), 22nd Air Force command chief, sits with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Andrea L. Young, 932nd Airlift Wing command chief, and future Airmen of the Air Force at the dining facility, April 11, 2026, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Leadership's engagement with the 932nd Development and Training Flight members through one-on-one mentorship events help shape the careers and leaders in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kari Siltz)