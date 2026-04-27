U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian R. Jensenius (right), 22nd Air Force command chief, sits with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Andrea L. Young, 932nd Airlift Wing command chief, and future Airmen of the Air Force at the dining facility, April 11, 2026, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Leadership's engagement with the 932nd Development and Training Flight members through one-on-one mentorship events help shape the careers and leaders in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kari Siltz)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 13:45
|Photo ID:
|9657692
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-FK467-7441
|Resolution:
|4014x2674
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 932nd Development and Training Flight Joins 22nd Air Force Leaders for Mentorship Lunch [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Kari Siltz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.