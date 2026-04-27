U.S. Air Force Col. Michael J. Jewell, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, renders a salute as Warren E. Stephens, U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, departs RAF Fairford, England, April 17, 2026. The visit concluded following engagements across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 06:53
|Photo ID:
|9650179
|VIRIN:
|260417-F-QN763-1009
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Visits RAF Fairford [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.