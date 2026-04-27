U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Visits RAF Fairford

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U.S. Air Force Col. Michael J. Jewell, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, renders a salute as Warren E. Stephens, U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, departs RAF Fairford, England, April 17, 2026. The visit concluded following engagements across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)