U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Visits RAF Fairford

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Warren E. Stephens, U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, speaks with U.S. Air Force Col. Michael J. Jewell, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, at RAF Fairford, England, April 17, 2026. The engagement highlighted leadership perspectives on mission readiness and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)