Warren E. Stephens, U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, speaks with U.S. Air Force Col. Michael J. Jewell, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, at RAF Fairford, England, April 17, 2026. The engagement highlighted leadership perspectives on mission readiness and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 06:53
|Photo ID:
|9650170
|VIRIN:
|260417-F-QN763-1002
|Resolution:
|4980x3320
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Visits RAF Fairford [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.