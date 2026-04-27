Warren E. Stephens, U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, receives a mission brief about the U-2 Dragon Lady at RAF Fairford, England, April 17, 2026. The briefing highlighted specialized capabilities supporting global operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 06:53
|Photo ID:
|9650174
|VIRIN:
|260417-F-QN763-1005
|Resolution:
|5918x3945
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Visits RAF Fairford [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.