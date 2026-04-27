Date Taken: 04.16.2026 Date Posted: 04.30.2026 06:53 Photo ID: 9650174 VIRIN: 260417-F-QN763-1005 Resolution: 5918x3945 Size: 4.04 MB Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB

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This work, U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Visits RAF Fairford [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.