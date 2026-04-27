Warren E. Stephens, U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, speaks with U.S. Air Force Maj. Marques L. Reyes, 420th Munitions Squadron commander, at RAF Fairford, England, April 17, 2026. The engagement highlighted munitions operations and support functions across the 501st Combat Support Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 06:53
|Photo ID:
|9650177
|VIRIN:
|260417-F-QN763-1007
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Visits RAF Fairford [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.