U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Visits RAF Fairford

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Warren E. Stephens, U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, speaks with U.S. Air Force Maj. Marques L. Reyes, 420th Munitions Squadron commander, at RAF Fairford, England, April 17, 2026. The engagement highlighted munitions operations and support functions across the 501st Combat Support Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)