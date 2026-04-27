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    U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Visits RAF Fairford [Image 5 of 8]

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    U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Visits RAF Fairford

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Warren E. Stephens, U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, coins an Airman during a visit to RAF Fairford, England, April 17, 2026. The recognition emphasized the contributions of Airmen supporting the Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 06:53
    Photo ID: 9650175
    VIRIN: 260417-F-QN763-1006
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Visits RAF Fairford [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Visits RAF Fairford
    U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Visits RAF Fairford
    U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Visits RAF Fairford
    U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Visits RAF Fairford
    U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Visits RAF Fairford
    U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Visits RAF Fairford
    U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Visits RAF Fairford
    U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Visits RAF Fairford

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