Warren E. Stephens, U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, greets U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tyhae Willocks, 423rd Air Base Group senior enlisted leader, at RAF Fairford, England, April 17, 2026. The visit included interactions with Airmen and senior enlisted leaders across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 06:53
|Photo ID:
|9650171
|VIRIN:
|260417-F-QN763-1003
|Resolution:
|5453x3635
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Visits RAF Fairford [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.