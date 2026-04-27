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    U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Visits RAF Fairford [Image 2 of 8]

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    U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Visits RAF Fairford

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Warren E. Stephens, U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, greets U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tyhae Willocks, 423rd Air Base Group senior enlisted leader, at RAF Fairford, England, April 17, 2026. The visit included interactions with Airmen and senior enlisted leaders across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 06:53
    Photo ID: 9650171
    VIRIN: 260417-F-QN763-1003
    Resolution: 5453x3635
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Visits RAF Fairford [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Visits RAF Fairford
    U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Visits RAF Fairford
    U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Visits RAF Fairford
    U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Visits RAF Fairford
    U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Visits RAF Fairford
    U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Visits RAF Fairford
    U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Visits RAF Fairford
    U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Visits RAF Fairford

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