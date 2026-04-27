U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Visits RAF Fairford

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Warren E. Stephens, U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, greets U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tyhae Willocks, 423rd Air Base Group senior enlisted leader, at RAF Fairford, England, April 17, 2026. The visit included interactions with Airmen and senior enlisted leaders across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)