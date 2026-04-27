U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Visits RAF Fairford

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Warren E. Stephens, U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, speaks with U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher S. Huddleston, 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron director of operations, at RAF Fairford, England, April 17, 2026. Discussions provided insight into reconnaissance mission capabilities and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)