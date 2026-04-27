Warren E. Stephens, U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, meets with senior leaders during a working lunch at RAF Fairford, England, April 17, 2026. The discussion focused on mission integration and support across the 501st Combat Support Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 06:53
|Photo ID:
|9650178
|VIRIN:
|260417-F-QN763-1008
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|4.71 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Visits RAF Fairford [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.