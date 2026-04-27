A tournament trophy sits on a table during the Directorate of Human Resources-Army Substance Abuse Program National Alcohol Awareness Month dodgeball tournament at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 2, 2026. The dodgeball tournament reiterated to the JBLM community the power of joint connections while demonstrating the potentially perilous effects of impaired coordination in a real time and competitive event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 16:46
|Photo ID:
|9649041
|VIRIN:
|260402-F-VE343-2463
|Resolution:
|4238x2823
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament
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