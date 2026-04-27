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    62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament [Image 7 of 7]

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    62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    A tournament trophy sits on a table during the Directorate of Human Resources-Army Substance Abuse Program National Alcohol Awareness Month dodgeball tournament at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 2, 2026. The dodgeball tournament reiterated to the JBLM community the power of joint connections while demonstrating the potentially perilous effects of impaired coordination in a real time and competitive event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 16:46
    Photo ID: 9649041
    VIRIN: 260402-F-VE343-2463
    Resolution: 4238x2823
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament
    62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament
    62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament
    62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament
    62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament
    62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament
    62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament

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    62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament

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    TAGS

    62d AW, IPRO, DHR, National Alcohol Awareness Month, JBLM, Fields of Friendly Strife

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