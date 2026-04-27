62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament

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A tournament trophy sits on a table during the Directorate of Human Resources-Army Substance Abuse Program National Alcohol Awareness Month dodgeball tournament at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 2, 2026. The dodgeball tournament reiterated to the JBLM community the power of joint connections while demonstrating the potentially perilous effects of impaired coordination in a real time and competitive event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)