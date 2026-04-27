Photo By Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle | Johnathan Krause, Joint Base Lewis-McChord Army Substance Abuse Program prevention...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle | Johnathan Krause, Joint Base Lewis-McChord Army Substance Abuse Program prevention coordinator manager, outlines the reason for the Directorate of Human Resources-ASAP National Alcohol Awareness Month dodgeball tournament at JBLM, Washington, April 2, 2026. The 62d Airlift Wing Integrated Prevention and Resilience Office, the JBLM ASAP team, the Substance Use Disorder Clinical Care team, and other community members and offices all came out to show support for the awareness month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle) see less | View Image Page

62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament Your browser does not support the audio element.

The 62d Airlift Wing Integrated Prevention and Resilience Office team recently joined the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Directorate of Human Resources-Army Substance Abuse Program team and JBLM Soldiers for a National Alcohol Awareness Month impairment goggle dodgeball tournament.



“The primary goal of the tournament is to experientially demonstrate the severe degradation of motor skills, reaction time and spatial awareness caused by alcohol consumption,” said Jackie Salazar, JBLM ASAP program manager. “This thereby promotes responsible decision-making while reducing alcohol-related incidents.”



During the tournament, the wing IPRO and JBLM ASAP teams acted as referees and unofficial cheerleaders for the participants.



“It’s always a great time with Blue versus Green competitions especially when combined with the education and awareness piece for the JBLM community,” said Ashley “Brianna” Jordan, 62d AW IPRO prevention coordination specialist. “Anytime partners can unite for a cause, the IPRO team is always ready to come out and support. One Team. One Fight.”



During half time, the wing IPRO team took on the ASAP team in a special civilian office dodgeball showdown. Although the match was fierce, the ASAP team narrowly claimed victory. This game highlighted the spirit of joint cooperation and friendly rivalry between the wing’s IPRO office and JBLM’s ASAP team.



The dodgeball tournament reiterated to the JBLM community the power of joint connections while demonstrating the potentially perilous effects of impaired coordination in a real time and competitive event.



“April is Alcohol Awareness Month—a time to raise awareness and understanding of alcohol use and misuse,” reads the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s webpage. “It offers communities a chance to gain more understanding of how individuals struggle with alcohol use and offers resources and support.”



If you are in need, please contact the SAMHSA National Helpline. The hotline is a 24/7, free, confidential treatment referral and information service (1-800-662-HELP).