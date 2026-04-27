62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament

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62d Airlift Wing Integrated Prevention and Resilience Office and Joint Base Lewis-McChord Army Substance Abuse Program team members set up for another match during the Directorate of Human Resources-ASAP National Alcohol Awareness Month dodgeball tournament at JBLM, Washington, April 2, 2026. The tournament was held at the JBLM Wilson Fitness Center where several teams comprised of Soldiers, civilians, and other community members competed during the tournament. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)