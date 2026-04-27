62d Airlift Wing Integrated Prevention and Resilience Office and Joint Base Lewis-McChord Army Substance Abuse Program team members set up for another match during the Directorate of Human Resources-ASAP National Alcohol Awareness Month dodgeball tournament at JBLM, Washington, April 2, 2026. The tournament was held at the JBLM Wilson Fitness Center where several teams comprised of Soldiers, civilians, and other community members competed during the tournament. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 16:46
|Photo ID:
|9649021
|VIRIN:
|260402-F-VE343-2176
|Resolution:
|4261x2838
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament
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