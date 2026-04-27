62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament

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Joint Base Lewis-McChord community members and the 62d Airlift Wing Integrated Prevention and Resilience Office team play dodgeball during half time of the Directorate of Human Resources-Army Substance Abuse Program National Alcohol Awareness Month dodgeball tournament at JBLM, Washington, April 2, 2026. The special dodgeball showdown pitted the 62d AW IPRO team versus the JBLM ASAP team to build joint camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)