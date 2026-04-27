An athlete throws a ball during the Directorate of Human Resources-Army Substance Abuse Program National Alcohol Awareness Month dodgeball tournament at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 2, 2026. Throughout the tournament, athletes each wore alcohol or cannabis impairment goggles to help show participants the severe degradation of motor skills, reaction time and spatial awareness caused by alcohol consumption. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 16:46
|Photo ID:
|9649032
|VIRIN:
|260402-F-VE343-2275
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament
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