62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament

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Darren Powell, 62d Airlift Wing Integrated Prevention and Resilience Office director, encourages athletes at the Directorate of Human Resources-Army Substance Abuse Program National Alcohol Awareness Month dodgeball tournament at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 2, 2026. The 62d Airlift Wing Integrated Prevention and Resilience Office, the JBLM ASAP team, the Substance Use Disorder Clinical Care team, and other community members and offices all came out to show support for the awareness month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)