62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament

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Ashley “Brianna” Jordan, 62d Airlift Wing Integrated Prevention and Resilience Office prevention coordination specialist, left, Stephanie Pileggi, 62d AW IPRO prevention analyst, center, and Darren Powell, 62d AW IPRO director, stand together following the Directorate of Human Resources-Army Substance Abuse Program National Alcohol Awareness Month dodgeball tournament, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 2, 2026. The dodgeball tournament reiterated to the JBLM community the power of joint connections while demonstrating the potentially perilous effects of impaired coordination in a real time and competitive event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)