62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament

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Johnathan Krause, Joint Base Lewis-McChord Army Substance Abuse Program prevention coordinator manager, outlines the reason for the Directorate of Human Resources-ASAP National Alcohol Awareness Month dodgeball tournament at JBLM, Washington, April 2, 2026. The 62d Airlift Wing Integrated Prevention and Resilience Office, the JBLM ASAP team, the Substance Use Disorder Clinical Care team, and other community members and offices all came out to show support for the awareness month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)