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    62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament [Image 1 of 7]

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    62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Johnathan Krause, Joint Base Lewis-McChord Army Substance Abuse Program prevention coordinator manager, outlines the reason for the Directorate of Human Resources-ASAP National Alcohol Awareness Month dodgeball tournament at JBLM, Washington, April 2, 2026. The 62d Airlift Wing Integrated Prevention and Resilience Office, the JBLM ASAP team, the Substance Use Disorder Clinical Care team, and other community members and offices all came out to show support for the awareness month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 16:46
    Photo ID: 9649017
    VIRIN: 260402-F-VE343-2009
    Resolution: 3617x2409
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament
    62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament
    62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament
    62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament
    62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament
    62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament
    62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament

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    62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament

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    TAGS

    62d AW, IPRO, DHR, National Alcohol Awareness Month, JBLM, Fields of Friendly Strife

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