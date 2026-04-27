Johnathan Krause, Joint Base Lewis-McChord Army Substance Abuse Program prevention coordinator manager, outlines the reason for the Directorate of Human Resources-ASAP National Alcohol Awareness Month dodgeball tournament at JBLM, Washington, April 2, 2026. The 62d Airlift Wing Integrated Prevention and Resilience Office, the JBLM ASAP team, the Substance Use Disorder Clinical Care team, and other community members and offices all came out to show support for the awareness month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 16:46
|Photo ID:
|9649017
|VIRIN:
|260402-F-VE343-2009
|Resolution:
|3617x2409
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
62d AW IPRO Team participates in National Alcohol Awareness Month Dodgeball Tournament
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