Legacy of the ‘Mad Dog’ Mission Endures at Birmingham’s Bay of Pigs Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Adams, 117th Air Refueling Wing commander, speaks to the attendees of the National Bay of Pigs Commemoration, April 21, 2026, Birmingham, Ala. The 117th and Southern Museum of Flight hosted the Bay of Pigs Invasion Commemoration, honoring the sacrifices made by four Alabama Air National Guard aviators – Leo Baker, Wade Gray, Pete Ray and Riley Shamburger. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)