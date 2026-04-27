U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Samantha Crotzer, human resource officer and member of the 117th Air Refueling Wing Honor Guard uses a ceremonial bugle to play taps during a memorial service, April 21, 2026, at the Forest Hill Cemetery, Birmingham, Ala. The 117th and Southern Museum of Flight hosted the Bay of Pigs Invasion Commemoration, honoring the sacrifices made by four Alabama Air National Guard aviators – Leo Baker, Wade Gray, Pete Ray and Riley Shamburger. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 15:16
|Photo ID:
|9648827
|VIRIN:
|260421-Z-ZA470-1034
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|557.54 KB
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Legacy of the ‘Mad Dog’ Mission Endures at Birmingham’s Bay of Pigs Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.