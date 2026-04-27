Randall Woodfin, the mayor of Birmingham, talks with U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Adams and Ms. Janet Ray, the daughter of Capt. Thomas “Pete” Ray, during the National Bay of Pigs Commemoration, April 21, 2026, Birmingham, Ala. The 117th Air Refueling Wing and Southern Museum of Flight hosted the Bay of Pigs Invasion Commemoration, honoring the sacrifices made by four Alabama Air National Guard aviators – Leo Baker, Wade Gray, Pete Ray and Riley Shamburger. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 15:16
|Photo ID:
|9648828
|VIRIN:
|260421-Z-ZA470-1051
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|747.92 KB
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Legacy of the ‘Mad Dog’ Mission Endures at Birmingham’s Bay of Pigs Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.