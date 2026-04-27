Legacy of the ‘Mad Dog’ Mission Endures at Birmingham’s Bay of Pigs Ceremony

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Randall Woodfin, the mayor of Birmingham, talks with U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Adams and Ms. Janet Ray, the daughter of Capt. Thomas “Pete” Ray, during the National Bay of Pigs Commemoration, April 21, 2026, Birmingham, Ala. The 117th Air Refueling Wing and Southern Museum of Flight hosted the Bay of Pigs Invasion Commemoration, honoring the sacrifices made by four Alabama Air National Guard aviators – Leo Baker, Wade Gray, Pete Ray and Riley Shamburger. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)